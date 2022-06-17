Palm Beach County deputies searching for missing 12-year-old boy with autism

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Palm Beach County deputies on Friday are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who has autism.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Coppet, 12, was last seen Wednesday in Belle Glade.

Officials said Coppet has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism, but is high functioning.

Have you seen Christopher Coppet? Christopher is 12 years of age and was last seen on 6/15/22 in #BelleGlade.



Christopher has been diagnosed ADHD and is high function Autistic. If you see him please call us. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ckha96HSeC — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 17, 2022

Coppet has black hair and brown eyes.

If you've seen the child, call 911 or the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400.