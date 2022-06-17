Watch
Palm Beach County deputies searching for missing 12-year-old boy with autism

Christopher Coppet last seen Wednesday in Belle Glade, authorities say
Palm Beach County deputies on Friday are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who has autism.
A photo of Christopher Coppet, 12, supplied by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.jpg
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 11:11:20-04

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Coppet, 12, was last seen Wednesday in Belle Glade.

Officials said Coppet has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism, but is high functioning.

Coppet has black hair and brown eyes.

If you've seen the child, call 911 or the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400.

