One dead, one injured in Belle Glade shooting; suspect in custody

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Palm Beach Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of State Road 715 in Belle Glade at around 11:47 p.m. on July 11, regarding a shooting that occurred inside a residential trailer.

Upon arrival, deputies located two victims, one male and one female. Both were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies spotted the suspected shooter attempting to flee the scene and running two blocks north of the trailer. Deputies were able to detain the suspect, as he surrendered without incident.

PBSO confirms that the female victim succumbed to her injuries and the male victim is expected to survive.

The suspect has been identified as 46-year-old Little Mack Williams. He is charged with one count of First-Degree Murder and one count of Attempted First-Degree Murder.