Motorcyclist dies in Belle Glade crash

BELLE GLADE, Fla. -- A Coral Springs man was killed in a crash in Belle Glade on Tuesday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Steven Patierno was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson Electra Glide and was stopped in a construction zone on Highway 27 in the 1400 block.

Traffic was blocked by a flagman working so construction equipment could be moved.

PBSO saysa 1999 Freightliner truck approached from behind and, for unknown reasons, was unable to stop.

The tractor trailer truck collided with another vehicle, which was pushed forward into Patierno's motorcycle, ejecting him onto the roadway.

PBSO says the truck continued forward and ran over Patierno. He was pronounced dead at the scene.