Vermont motorcyclist, 28, dies in crash with car in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — A 28-year-old motorcyclist from Vermont died in a collision with a car Tuesday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The crash was reported at 9:36 p.m. in the 22400 block of State Road 80, near Lakeside Medical Center.

Rogelio Colin-Posadas, 28, was wearing a helmet while riding an R1 Yamaha eastbound on State Road 80 when he tried to pass a 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by a 52-year-old Royal Palm Beach man, according to the PBSO crash report.

Colin-Posadas began to pass the Pontiac, which changed lanes into the path of the motorcycle.

He crashed into a guardrail and was thrown from his bike, landing in the roadway.

Colin-Posadas was pronounced dead at the scene.

