Man, 27, dead following dirt bike crash in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — One person is dead following a dirt bike versus vehicle accident in Belle Glade on May 3.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), Joel Trfoya, 27, was driving his Yamaha dirt bike westbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and approaching SW 8th Street, when a vehicle going eastbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard entered the path of Trfoya when attempting to make a left turn onto SW 8th Street.

Trfoya was ejected from the bike and was transported to the hospital for injuries where he died on May 6.