Man, 19, woman, 20, critically injured in Belle Glade crash

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — A Royal Palm Beach man and Belle Glade woman were critically injured in a crash Monday night, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened at around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street and Northwest Avenue L in Belle Glade.

PBSO said Jaheem Francis, 19, was driving a Nissan Rogue southbound on North Main Street, while Vanessa Creary was driving a Dodge Dakota northbound on North Main Street. As they both approached the intersection of Northwest Avenue L, the Nissan Rogue turned left in front of the Dodge Dakota, to go west onto Northwest Avenue L. That is when the driver of the Dodge hit the front passenger side of the Nissan, the PBSO crash report said.

Both cars were redirected to the southwest corner of the intersection and the Nissan slammed into a concrete utility pole and traffic control box, as a result of the crash.

Francis, and his passenger, Lindesha West, 20, were airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center with critical injuries.

Creary was taken to Lakeside Medical Center with minor injuries.