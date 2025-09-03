Human remains found in submerged vehicle recovered from Miami Canal in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were discovered inside a vehicle that was pulled from the Miami Canal on Wednesday afternoon.

According to deputies, a Jeep Compass was being recovered from the water in the 950 block of Miami Canal Road in unincorporated Belle Glade at around 1:26 p.m. when crews found the remains inside.

Authorities say the dynamics of the crash are still unclear, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

The remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.

