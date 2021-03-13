Menu

Free rapid COVID-19 tests administered in Belle Glade

Testing courtesy of T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society
Posted at 6:47 PM, Mar 13, 2021
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — South Florida doctors spearheaded an effort Saturday to protect the Glades community from COVID-19.

People received free rapid COVID-19 tests in Belle Glade.

The T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society hosted the event.

Their goal is to educate and empower underserved communities.

"It's important to empower with information, so if you test positive, obviously, that will be important for your lifestyle adjustment, and if you're negative again, that will be encouraging so that you can't spread the virus around," said Dr. Ruel Stoessel.

"We need to be able to talk one on one, have them understand the process, the testing, the need for vaccinations," said Dr. Kitonga Kiminyo.

The doctors will host similar events throughout South Florida in the coming weeks.

