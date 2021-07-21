Dress for Success Palm Beaches adding new location

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Dress for Success Palm Beaches is bringing its free-of-charge services to Belle Glade and neighboring communities with the opening of a 1,000-square-foot satellite location.

The organization is dedicated to empowering women and offers tools to find success in the working world.

The agency’s signature “suiting” program will provide complimentary professional attire, so women are ready for a job interview and employment.

Beyond the clothing, Dress for Success Palm Beaches offers job readiness and professional development coaching to prepare women for future job interviews and the dynamics of a workplace.

Over the last 10 years, women across South Florida have called the transformation an uplifting boost to their confidence.

“We’ve had our eye on adding our services to the Glades for several years, and it’s finally happening,” said Mary Hart, executive director of Dress for Success Palm Beaches.

Hart recognizes the growing commerce in western Palm Beach County, specifically in the Belle Glade area with more job opportunities available.

Earlier this year, it was announced that a 140,000-square-foot manufacturing facility is slated to be built in Belle Glade, bringing 200-plus jobs.

According to Hart, the adjacency to CareerSource is a plus and an opportunity for even further collaboration between the two agencies on delivery of job readiness programs.

Women are accepted to the program upon referral from a social service case worker and appointments in advance are required.

The Belle Glade office is located at at 1089 S. Main Street.

To learn more about the program, click here.

