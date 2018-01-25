Body found floating in canal in Belle Glade; homicide investigation underway

WPTV Webteam
9:29 PM, Jan 24, 2018
BELLE GLADE, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Belle Glade Wednesday evening. 

According to officials, a sugar cane worker found a body floating in a canal in the 33000 block of Gator Blvd., shortly before 4 p.m.

Deputies, detectives, crime scene investigators, marine unit deputies and medical examiners personnel responded to the scene.

Investigators say the body appears to be of a Hispanic male, victim of a homicide. 

His identity is unknown at this time. 

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

