Deputies investigating incident near downtown Belle Glade

Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office set up crime scene tape on the 200 block Southwest Fifth Street in Belle Glade for an incident around 4 a.m. Saturday. <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d28518.845943935514!2d-80.69369036752569!3d26.685095769834955!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x88d9507c3e7d8107%3A0xac93d5f484e4aee3!2s200%20SW%205th%20St%2C%20Belle%20Glade%2C%20FL%2033430!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1697289578278!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" style="border:0;" allowfullscreen="" loading="lazy" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade"></iframe> Deputies spent hours investigating the incident, which happened close to Main Street. “I am told we have all parties involved," Teri Barbera wrote in an inquiry from WPTV. PBSO continues to gather details on what happened. No other details were available. WPTV had a crew on the scene where there was a PBSO presence.