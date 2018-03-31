Deputies ID man killed in Belle Glade crash

Monica Magalhaes
10:28 PM, Mar 30, 2018
10:33 PM, Mar 30, 2018
BELLE GLADE, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has identified a man killed in a crash in Belle Glade Wednesday morning. 

Deputies say 49-year-old Filadelfo Gregorio Gomez, of Belle Glade, was struck by a 2006 Chevy Silverado when he was crossing the road in the 1000 block of South Main Street.

According to a release, the Chevy driven by 30-year-old Nan Nourn of Belle Glade was traveling south when the crash happened. 

Gomez was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center where he later died. 

 

