Convicted killer arrested on aggravated assault charges, threatens to kill 19-year-old boy

PAHOKEE, Fla. — A man who was recently released from prison after serving time for murder is back behind bars, after being accused of threatening and violently attacking a teenager in Pahokee.

25-year-old Lintavious Johnson was arrested on Saturday, May 16. The arrest comes after a 19-year-old man told the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office about a frightening incident that happened in April.

News Teen indicted after fatal Pahokee shooting Andrew Ruiz

According to the victim, on April 24, he had just returned from a trip and was unloading his car when Johnson approached him. The victim says he did not know Johnson, and immediately started threatening him, pulled out a gun, and warned him, “You can’t live out here. If I see you, I’m going to kill you.”

Johnson then reportedly pointed the gun at the victim and punched him in the face, breaking his jaw.

The victim later identified Johnson in a lineup at the sheriff’s office. Deputies say Johnson was convicted of murder in 2019 for a crime he committed in 2016 and had only been out of prison for 5 months.

After gathering evidence and taking the victim’s statement, deputies issued an arrest warrant. Johnson was taken into custody on May 16 and is now being held at the Palm Beach County Detention Facility without bond.