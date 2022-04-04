87-year-old man killed in Belle Glade hit-and-run crash

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Palm Beach County deputies are searching for the driver who hit and killed an 87-year-old man overnight Monday in Belle Glade then took off.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a maroon-colored vehicle, most likely a truck, was traveling north near the 150 block of State Road 715 around 2:30 a.m. and slammed into the victim who was standing in the northbound lane.

The 87-year-old was thrown into the air from the force of the crash.

The vehicle then took off, the sheriff's office said.

Someone in a maroon colored (possibly) a truck, hit a pedestrian and took off. This happened at the corner of 150 Block of State Road 715, in Belle Glade. If you know or saw who did this, please call Investigator Sean Ramsey at 561-681-4540, Ramseys@pbso.org or 1-800-458-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/tt5sNxLKEX — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) April 4, 2022

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Investigators don't know the make or model of the car involved, only that it was likely a maroon-colored truck.

If you have any information that can help detectives, call Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Investigator Sean Ramsey at 561-681-4540, ramseys@pbso.org, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.