1 injured in Belle Glade mobile home fire

BELLE GLADE, Fla. - One person was injured in a mobile home fire in Belle Glade Monday evening.
The incident happened inside Lewis Trailer Park. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is on the scene working the fire.
The patient was transported to a local trauma hospital, officials say.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
#HappeningNow #fire inside Lewis Trailer Park in #BelleGlade @PBCFR on location, working fire, 1 injured being transported to local trauma hospital, Glades Cmd— PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) April 10, 2018
