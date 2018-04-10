1 injured in Belle Glade mobile home fire

WPTV Webteam
10:44 PM, Apr 9, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BELLE GLADE, Fla. - One person was injured in a mobile home fire in Belle Glade Monday evening. 

The incident happened inside Lewis Trailer Park. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is on the scene working the fire. 

The patient was transported to a local trauma hospital, officials say. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top