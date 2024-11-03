Watch Now
1 dead in Belle Glade shooting early Sunday morning

Details about suspects and motives are unknown at this time
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigates a fatal crash at Hatton Highway and Southwest Connors Highway, outside of Belle Glade, on Aug. 6, 2024.
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting in Belle Glade at West Avenue A & Southeast 8th Street early Sunday at around 4:50 a.m., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Police say deputies responded to Lakeside Medical Center in regards to a man arriving with gunshot wounds.

The man was then transported via trauma hawk to St. Mary's Medical where he died from his injuries.

Details about suspects and motives are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.

