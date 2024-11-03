1 dead in Belle Glade shooting early Sunday morning

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting in Belle Glade at West Avenue A & Southeast 8th Street early Sunday at around 4:50 a.m., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Police say deputies responded to Lakeside Medical Center in regards to a man arriving with gunshot wounds.

The man was then transported via trauma hawk to St. Mary's Medical where he died from his injuries.

Details about suspects and motives are unknown at this time.

