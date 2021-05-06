Water safety events in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — With summer just around the corner, the St. Lucie County Parks and Recreation Department wants to help keep you and your family safe around the water.

It is hosting an International Water Safety Day event on May 15.

The event is being held at the Lakewood Park Pool in Fort Pierce and Ravenswood Pool in St. Lucie County.

The goal is to equip young swimmers with information on to prevent drownings.

The event is free, but spots are limited.

Space is limited to 20 people at each location to allow staff to work with participants. For more information and for registration, please call 772-871-8031 or email Keara Dombrowski at DombrowskiK@stlucieco.org.