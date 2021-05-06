Watch
NewsRegion St Lucie County

Actions

Water safety events in St. Lucie County

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
File photo
Swimming pool file photo
Posted at 2:08 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 14:08:04-04

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — With summer just around the corner, the St. Lucie County Parks and Recreation Department wants to help keep you and your family safe around the water.

It is hosting an International Water Safety Day event on May 15.

The event is being held at the Lakewood Park Pool in Fort Pierce and Ravenswood Pool in St. Lucie County.

The goal is to equip young swimmers with information on to prevent drownings.

The event is free, but spots are limited.

Space is limited to 20 people at each location to allow staff to work with participants. For more information and for registration, please call 772-871-8031 or email Keara Dombrowski at DombrowskiK@stlucieco.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right