Vote recount delayed in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- The voting recount has been delayed until Monday in St. Lucie County, according to officials.

The recount process was originally scheduled to begin Sunday at 8 a.m., but has been pushed back to Monday at 7 a.m.

A representative of the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections office says there was a delay involved with the person traveling to the county to service machines being used in the recount.

The machines have already been cleaned and Monday morning the canvassing board will be on hand, along with a technician to perform a "logic and accuracy" test. The test verifies that the machines count ballots properly and is expected to take about an hour if everything goes smoothly.

The official recount is expected to begin around 9 a.m. There are approximately 130,000 ballots to recount in St. Lucie County.

According to the rep, this delay is not expected to keep the office from reaching the Thursday 3 p.m. deadline for the recount.