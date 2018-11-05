Vehicle overturns into canal, driver dies in St. Lucie County

WPTV Webteam
11:06 AM, Nov 4, 2018
7:03 PM, Nov 4, 2018

An Okeechobee man died when his vehicle overturned into a canal in St. Lucie County on Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol says Charles Hardison was driving a 2001 Toyota Tundra southbound at 7:20 p.m. on a gravel access road that runs parallel to the west of Brocksmith Road in St. Lucie County.

FHP says Hardison lost control of the vehicle and it traveled down a dirt and grass embankment and overturned into a canal.

Hardison was pronounced dead at the scene.

