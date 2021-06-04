Treasure Coast Food Bank launches Summer Meals program

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The Treasure Coast Food Bank is taking action to make sure that kids don't go hungry this summer.

The food bank is starting its Summer Meals program on Monday, June 7 with sites throughout the Treasure Coast partnering with the food bank to provide fresh made breakfasts, lunches, and snacks to children throughout the summer.

The program will feature sit-down and grab-and-go meals for kids.

The Treasure Coast Food Bank it will send out its "Market Fresh On The Move" food truck to locations where access is limited, so parents can pick up a week's worth of meals for their children.

