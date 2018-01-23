The main building at the St. Lucie County Clerk’s Office was temporarily closed following the discovery of a suspicious package Tuesday morning.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and the bomb squad were called to investigate and determined the unattended package was a gym bag.

It was removed and the clerk's office has reopened.

St. Andrews School was not in danger or affected by the incident.

Downtown streets were shut around the building for a time and about 100 clerk employees were moved to the courthouse next door.

The clerk's office says its St. Lucie West office continued to operate during the incident.

There were no reports of injuries.

