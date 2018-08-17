Student arrested following threatening statements, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says

A Port St. Lucie High School student was arrested Thursday for allegedly making threatening statements.

It happened as the student was riding home on the bus and the driver and other students became alarmed, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives investigated the comments and determined they were not credible but the student was arrested for making false claims to harm others and disruption of a school function.

"We will not tolerate threats of any kind," St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken J. Mascara said in a statement. "This should serve as a lesson to all students that we will take these situations seriously. We commend the students who heard something and said something today and along with our partners at St. Lucie Public Schools remain vigilant in monitoring our campuses and buses."

Investigators did not release what statements the student made.