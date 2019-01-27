Menu

Stolen dirt bike recovered by observant deputy

Suspicious bike spotted on Facebook marketplace
Posted: 8:08 AM, Jan 27, 2019
The owner of a dirtbike was happy to have it returned after it was stolen not too long ago. A deputy spotted the bike for sale on Facebook.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- A young man's stolen dirt bike was recovered after an observant detective spotted it on Facebook marketplace.

Justin Gopher's father bought him the new dirt bike only a few weeks before it was stolen.

A detective with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office saw the bike for sale on Facebook well below market value and became suspicious.

The detective set up a meeting with the seller, ran the vehicle identification number through law enforcement databases and confirmed that it was Justin's stolen bike.

There is no word on a potential suspect or what charges might be pending.

