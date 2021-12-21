Watch
NewsRegion St Lucie County

Actions

St. Lucie County TPO surveying need for electric car charging stations

items.[0].image.alt
Manu Fernandez/AP
A man charges his electric car at an electrical charging point in Rivas Vaciamadrid, Spain, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Spain is Europe's second-leading car maker but it is lagging behind when it comes to electric cars, a situation that the government aims to change by using around five billion euros of the EU pandemic recovery funds to kickstart the electric car industry. The government plans to spend big, to install a network of public recharging stations and to convince customers about the benefits of buying electric or hybrid vehicles. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Electric Cars
Posted at 2:31 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 14:31:28-05

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County’s Transportation Planning Organization is conducting a survey on the future needs of electric car charging stations.

The county's TPO is asking drivers to fill out a form answering questions about charging stations.

The survey aims to address future needs of having adequate electrical vehicle charging stations throughout the community.

To complete the survey, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.