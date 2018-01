FORT PIERCE, Fla. -

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and multiple federal agencies will hold a news conference Friday morning regarding a long-term drug investigation.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office will be joined by the DEA, FBI, ATF and Homeland Security at 10 a.m. in Fort Pierce.

Officials said they investigated heroin and fentanyl dealers, which resulted in more than three-dozen arrests.