St. Lucie County offering rent, utility assistance to residents

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County is trying to help those struggling during these challenging times.

The county received $3 million in Emergency Rental Assistance funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

That money can assist with rent and utilities if you meet certain income qualifications and are experiencing financial hardship during or because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistance is contingent upon funding availability. Funding is limited. Applicants must apply online by clicking here.