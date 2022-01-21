Watch
NewsRegion St Lucie County

Actions

St. Lucie County offering rent, utility assistance to residents

items.[0].image.alt
WPTV
rent relief
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 13:29:05-05

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County is trying to help those struggling during these challenging times.

The county received $3 million in Emergency Rental Assistance funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

That money can assist with rent and utilities if you meet certain income qualifications and are experiencing financial hardship during or because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistance is contingent upon funding availability. Funding is limited. Applicants must apply online by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.