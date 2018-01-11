Worker shot dead at Stewart Mining Industries in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said a man, approximately 40-years-old, was shot and killed Thursday morning at Stewart Mining Industries on Indrio Road.

The business is located just west of Interstate 95.

St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Garry Wilson said they received a 911 call at about 9:58 a.m.

Deputies said when they arrived they found the victim dead at the scene. Wilson said the gunman was still at the location and taken into custody.

The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.

Wilson said both the shooter and victim are drivers, and there was some sort of disagreement that caused the shooting.

Investigators said the area is secure, and there is no threat to the public.

