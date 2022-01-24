Woman shot and killed 4-year-old, herself in Port St. Lucie hotel room, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police said a 32-year-old woman shot and killed a four-year-old child inside a hotel room on Saturday before taking her own life.

The police department released new information Monday about the weekend incident, saying the woman and child — along with a 28-year-old man — checked into a room together at the TownePlace Suites at Marriott, located at 10460 Southwest Village Parkway, on Jan. 19.

The trio were from Miami and had no known connections to Port St. Lucie.

Police said the man went to get breakfast on Saturday morning, and when he returned to the hotel room, the door was locked and the woman was not answering.

Hotel staffers called 911 around 12:15 p.m. and Port St. Lucie police officers responded to the hotel.

When officers tried to open the door, they found the interior security lock was engaged and a refrigerator and sofa were blocking the door.

Officers eventually forced their way into the room and found the woman and child deceased on the bed. The four-year-old had been shot twice, and the woman died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

A 9mm handgun was found in the room.

Police said a motive is unknown at this time. The names of the three individuals have not been released.

"This is an incredibly tragic event and on behalf of the men and women of the Port St. Lucie Police Department, I would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims," said Port St. Lucie Police Chief John Bolduc in a news release.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.