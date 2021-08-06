Waste Pro seeks to hire more drivers as Port St. Lucie leaders consider new trash ordinance

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Waste Pro staff shortage is causing a stink in Port St. Lucie.

The company is hoping to hire more helpers, drivers, and mechanics to address long-standing garbage.

"There's a lot of opportunities and we're seeking to, for job seekers," said Victor Melendez at Career Source Research Coast.

On Monday, city leaders will consider adopting an ordinance that would limit the amount of trash residents can leave out for collection.

"Waste Pro does collect construction debris but this puts a limit on that of 2 cubic yards which is essentially the size of a large refrigerator box if you can picture a large refrigerator," said Carmen Capezzuto, Neighborhood Services Director in Port St. Lucie.

So far in 2021, the city has received over 7,000 trash complaints from residents.

"When they come upon a large heaping pile of construction debris, there's no telling how long that's going to take and it causes delays down the line as you can imagine," said Capezzuto.

On Friday, Waste Pro held a job fair offering incentives for new employees.

"CDL driver it's a $3,000 retention bonus," said Melendez. "For the mechanics, they have up to a $5,000 retention bonus for those."

If an applicant does not currently have a CDL license but wants to become a driver, they can apply as a helper until the special license is obtained.

