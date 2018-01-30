Tracking the source of pollutants in the St. Lucie River

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - The Treasure Coast bears the brunt of the algae crisis so it makes sense that Martin and St. Lucie County leaders would take action to find a solution.

They're using a specialized testing to trace the source of the pollutants.

Dale Majewski with Port St. Lucie Public Works says microbial testing can find human or animal DNA in the water and the source of the pollution.

"We're in the process of trying to figure out where it's coming from and how to get rid of it so it's safe to swim in again," said Majewski. “They’ll be able to determine where it’s coming from septic or if it’s coming from animal waste and sometimes decaying vegetation.”

City leaders are already in the process of building several storm water treatment areas based off this research to clean polluted water.

Martin County leaders wrapped up their testing more than year ago. That brought on an effort to eliminate about 2,500 septic tanks over the next five years.