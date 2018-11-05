String of Port St. Lucie car break-ins solved

Port St. Lucie police say they have solved a rash of car break-ins and they blame a group of teens from Fort Pierce.

The suspects range in age from 15 to 18.

The burglaries happened on October 26 and 27 and again on November 1.

Police said they later learned the group would ride their bikes from Fort Pierce to commit the crimes.

Police said some of the stolen property has been recovered.

Three of the teenagers were charged with five burglaries and one faces a single burglary count.

The 18-year-old was identified as Luckner Petit-Frere, Jr.