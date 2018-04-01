2 dead in small plane crash near St. Lucie Inlet

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people died in a single engine airplane crash in the Atlantic Ocean, approximately 20 nautical miles east of Port St. Lucie on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).

The Miami Air Traffic Control Center (ARTCC) notified USCG of a suspected downed aircraft at approximately 11:45 a.m.

According to the USCG, the pilot stated to the ARTCC he was changing course for weather avoidance and shortly after, they lost communication.

Coast Guard crews located a debris field about 20 miles east of the St.Lucie Inlet. The two sole occupants of the aircraft were deceased.