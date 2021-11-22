Watch
NewsRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Rain and floods impact drivers on the Treasure Coast

Standing water became a big issue for some drivers
items.[0].image.alt
WPTV
Flooding in Port St. Lucie
Posted at 9:08 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 21:10:35-05

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla — The constant rain caused some street flooding on the Treasure Coast Sunday, causing some major headaches for drivers. Many residents were trying to drive on Williamsburg Way from US-1 in Port St. Lucie. The problem there is the standing water from the rain.

Tom Taranovich was coming from a motorcycle club meeting when he attempted to drive through the water.

“I Have been coming here for 15 years now and have never seen a flood like this before. I had no idea that it was going to get that deep when I pulled in there. My headlights were flicking, they were shorting out,” said Taranovich. “I don't actually have water in the car here, but I am sure my engine compartment is nice and wet.”

Junior Crespo was heading to his auto shop to get some of his tools but decided not to take the risk.

“It’s crazy. I never saw it like that,” said Crespo. “It’s too low. I might rip the front out. Oh...There he goes.Ok, I am waiting for someone to go and then I’ll go.”

The National Weather Services indicates even six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling. It is recommended never drive through flooded roadways.

“Hopefully somebody will come by and put up a barrier up here so nobody else tries to get through there,” said Taranovich.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.