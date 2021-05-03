Port St. Lucie woman arrested for child neglect, stepfather still on the run

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie woman was arrested Friday for child neglect and the 4-year-old boy's stepfather is still on the run from police.

On Friday, April 30, 2021, at approximately 6:19 p.m., Port St. Lucie police officers visited a home on the 200 block of SW Parish Terrace for a probation check on Deryk Robledo.

Officers found a 4-year-old boy at the home alone.

The boy told officers he had no idea where his parents went.

Officers estimate the child was left home alone for approximately 45 minutes.

While officers were at the home a motorcycle pulled into the driveway with Robledo and the child's mother, Clinna MacDonald.

Officers explained to them the dangers of leaving a young child home alone. The couple told officers they wanted to take an enjoyable motorcycle ride.

When the Probation Officer informed Robledo that he was going to be arrested for violating his probation, he fled on foot.

Officers handcuffed MacDonald and placed her in the back seat of a patrol car.

According to police, she began to kick the doors, then slipped one hand from her handcuffs and began hitting the patrol vehicle window.

Officers placed the handcuffs back on her wrist and she began to slip them under her legs.

Police say officers again opened the patrol vehicle to sit MacDonald up, and she attempted to bite one of the officers.

Eventually MacDonald settled down.

Clinna MacDonald was charged with child neglect without great bodily harm and resisting an officer without violence.

Charges are pending for Robledo.