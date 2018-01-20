Port St. Lucie raid: 2 arrested, drugs seized

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Two people are facing a number of charges following a drug raid in Port St. Lucie.

Detectives executed a search warrant Friday in the 1300 block of SW Crest Avenue.

According to police, the occupants refused to open the door and attempted to flush heroin down the toilet.

Detectives forced entry into the home and seized heroin capsules inside and around the toilet, along with numerous empty baggies in a nearby trash can, police say.

Port St. Lucie police also seized over two ounces of cocaine powder, crack cocaine, capsulated heroin, heroin powder, Alprazolam, three ounces of marijuana, digital scales, packing and manufacturing materials, two loaded handguns, and over $5,000 in US currency.

Tomas Juan (27) is charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Heroin with Intent to Sell, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Tampering with Evidence.

Leonela Cruz (26) is charged with resisting an Officer without Violence.