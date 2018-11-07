Port St. Lucie police officer responds to call of gator at Walmart

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. - An unusual guest trespassed a Port Saint Lucie Walmart store, prompting employees to call 911.

It was a one-and-a-half foot long gator found at the Walmart on US 1.

According to Port Saint Lucie Police, the reptile showed up near the employees' outdoor break room around 3:15 in the morning on November 6. Officer Connor wasted no time stopping the unwelcome shopper.

Master Sergeant Frank Sabol told WPTV the officer gave the gator a warning.

"So the trespass warning is good for a year. So we suspect that he won't violate that trespass warning. But if he does come back in a year, we are going to be on high alert because he will be a lot bigger then."

The officer was able to safely relocate the gator to more natural surroundings.

