Port St. Lucie police investigating boat thefts

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are searching for the crooks involved in a pair of boat thefts overnight Friday.

Police said a 2020 Mako 284CC was stolen from the parking lot of a Bass Pro Shops, located at 2250 Southwest Gatlin Boulevard. The boat was eventually found in Fort Pierce with its engines missing.

Around the same time as the Bass Pro Shops theft, police said a 33-foot Contender was stolen from a business in the 2100 block of Southwest Hayworth Avenue, which is close to the Bass Pro Shops.

Surveillance video showed three people stealing the boat.

St. Lucie County deputies eventually located the vessel near Gordy Road, where the thieves were trying to remove three engines from the boat.

The crooks fled the scene and are still on the run.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call the Port St. Lucie Police Department.