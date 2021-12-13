Police still searching for 2 Port St. Lucie teens missing for nearly a week

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two teenagers who have been missing for almost a week.

Authorities said 17-year-old Isabella J. Williams and 16-year-old Devin C. Leon were last seen at their respective residences on Dec. 7.

Police have deemed them 'runaways,’ because they voluntarily left their homes.

PSLPD is currently trying to find missing juveniles Isabella Williams (17) and Devin Leon (16). They are thought to be traveling together in an unknown vehicle in South Florida. Please contact PSLPD with any information. @TCPalm @WPTV @WPBF25News @CBS12 @FOX29WFLX @MyTCNow pic.twitter.com/XnktBNvC1j — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) December 10, 2021

Both teens are believed to be traveling together in an unknown vehicle in South Florida. Authorities said special attention should be given to residents of Monroe and Miami-Dade County.

Williams is described as 5-foot-4 and weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white shirt, white pants and a black backpack with “Tommy” on it.

Leon is 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red Champions shirt, black ripped jeans and Air Force Nike sneakers

Anyone who has seen the missing teens or has information on their whereabouts should call 911 immediately.