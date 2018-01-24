Police: Man run over as he attacked girlfriend while she tried driving away in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Port St. Lucie man accused of attacking a woman while she tried driving away was run over by her in her car, according to a police report.

Port. St Lucie Police say Malcolm Jamal Lester, 24, attacked a 21-year-old woman. Lester and the woman, his girlfriend, had an argument in the driveway of a home near the 400 block of SE Starfish on January 23, 2018 at around 11:50 a.m.

The woman got into her car to leave when Lester allegedly grabbed onto her. Police say he slipped under her car and she ran over his legs.

When officers arrived, they report Lester was laying on the ground with cuts to his legs. The woman remained on scene.

The 21-year-old told officers Lester punched her in the face and then tried pulling her out of the car.

Lester said in the report that he grabbed onto the door when he slipped. His legs went under the tires and he suffered road rash on his ankles. He added the incident was an accident and not his girlfriend’s fault.

Officials took Lester to a nearby hospital for his leg injuries to be treated. He reportedly had no broken bones and was discharged.

After, he was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail and faces battery charges.