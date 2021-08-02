Watch
Pilot flying with 4-year-old son makes emergency landing on Port St. Lucie road

Police: Engine stops mid-air, forcing pilot to land on Southwest Glades Cut-Off Road
Port St. Lucie Police Department
A Cessna 140 makes an emergency landing on Southwest Glades Cut-Off Road in Port St. Lucie on Aug. 2, 2021.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 13:20:32-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A pilot flying with his four-year-old son made an emergency landing on a road in Port St. Lucie on Monday when their engine suddenly stopped mid-air.

Police said the Cessna 140 was forced to land on Southwest Glades Cut-Off Road around 11:30 a.m. when the engine started sputtering, then died.

The pilot, Adam Williams, checked the area and determined the road would be the safest spot to land.

A Cessna 140 makes an emergency landing on Southwest Glades Cut-Off Road in Port St. Lucie on Aug. 2, 2021.jpg
A Cessna 140 makes an emergency landing on Southwest Glades Cut-Off Road in Port St. Lucie on Aug. 2, 2021.

Williams has been a pilot for nine years and operates his own flight school.

Thanks to Williams' quick-thinking and calm decision-making, he and his son were not hurt.

Police said the aircraft had taken off from Fort Pierce and was on its way to Boca Raton when the engine stopped.

