No tip too small for justice for 3-year-old Preslie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - No tip is too small when it comes to getting justice for 3-year-old Preslie, who was shot during a case of road rage.

There are no miraculous steps to report in her recovery. The little girl's breathing tube is now out and it appears she's sitting up.

As investigators take comfort in her recovery, they say there are now more than 100 tips they're looking into. But police are still calling out for help.

Inside the Criminal Investigation Division of the Port St. Lucie Police Department, investigators are gathering, organizing, and dispatching detectives to tips.

"We are funneling all the information through one database," said Master Sgt. Frank Sabol.

It's important to police work in action. The information was sensitive in nature.

"It's refreshing the responses we are getting, the tips are coming in," said Detective Sgt. Joe Norkus. "If you think you've got something you are not sure, send it to us. Let us figure out if it has value."

He stressed you can remain anonymous. There's now an email or you can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-Tips.

"We are only as good as the information we receive," he said. "Keep tips coming please."

There is most definitely a call for more information. Police described themselves as "relentless" in their quest for closure. They believe someone out there knows something that could lead them to the person responsible.

"Are you legal bound to come forward? No, but it's the right thing to do," said Master Sgt. Sabol. "If they are going to go out at 2 in the morning and shoot at a car, how do we know they won’t do it again?"

Police have now set up special teams of detectives to work after hours Thursday and Friday night, as well as Saturday morning. They're trying to respond to every tip and reach people they need to talk to, who work regular business hours.