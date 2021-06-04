Mayor Greg Oravec to become Islamorada village manager

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The mayor of Port St. Lucie is leaving to take a new job in the Florida Keys.

Greg Oravec was selected Wednesday to fill the vacant Islamorada village manager position.

According to an Islamorada news release, Oravec said he was "prepared to begin contract negotiations immediately for a swift transition to Islamorada."

Oravec was first elected Port St. Lucie's mayor in 2014, but he recently announced that he would not seek a third term in 2022.

"While a part of me would like to be mayor for as long as you -- the people -- would have me and while many supporters have encouraged me to seek higher office, after careful reflection, I have determined that I have no interest in pursuing a partisan elected office in today's political climate and that after fulfilling my original campaign promises to the people of Port St. Lucie, I owe it to my family to evaluate select public service employment opportunities in which I could continue serving the public while also doing a better job of taking care of my family financially," Oravec said in a May 20 Facebook post.

Oravec is a Florida native, small business owner and University of Miami graduate. Prior to being elected mayor, Oravec served as Port St. Lucie's city manager. He was previously employed by Islamorada in 1999, serving as an assistant planner for what was then a new municipality in the Keys.

Islamorada has been without a village manager since last year.

Although Oravec has not yet resigned, when he does, a special election be required to fill the position.

"Please know that I will forever be grateful for your support and for the opportunity to serve our community," Oravec wrote last month.