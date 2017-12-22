Marijuana grow house busted, Port St. Lucie police say

Detectives in Port St. Lucie say they have busted "a sophisticated marijuana cultivation operation."

With a search warrant in hand, police said they raided a home the 3400 block of SW Parsons St. early Thursday morning.

Investigators said half the home was used in the drug operation and they seized 32 fully grown marijuana plants and more than 20 pounds of packaged marijuana.

Police also said they seized a loaded handgun and more than $13,000.

Police arrested 66-year-old Jose Rodriguez. He faces charges of cultivation of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana and grand theft for the theft of electricity.