Man seen carrying missing dog in Port St. Lucie, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Port St. Lucie police are searching for a missing dog near the 700 block of NW North Macedo Blvd.

Police said Pink, a black Shih Tzu, was reported missing on Jan. 28.

A neighbor captured video of a middle-aged man carrying Pink, according to a report. Police have not yet said if the man is a suspect in stealing the dog.

PSLPD is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pink to contact PSL Animal Control at (772) 871-5042.