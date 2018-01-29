Man seen carrying missing dog in Port St. Lucie, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Port St. Lucie police are searching for a missing dog near the 700 block of NW North Macedo Blvd.
Police said Pink, a black Shih Tzu, was reported missing on Jan. 28.
A neighbor captured video of a middle-aged man carrying Pink, according to a report. Police have not yet said if the man is a suspect in stealing the dog.
PSLPD is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pink to contact PSL Animal Control at (772) 871-5042.
