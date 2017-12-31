Man dies in Port St. Lucie hit-and-run crash Saturday night

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Airoso Boulevard in Port St. Lucie Saturday night.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara says 35-year old Danilo Bicalho Dos Reis was attempting to cross the street near 308 NW Airoso Boulevard when a vehicle struck him and fled the scene.

“Witnesses described two newer-model vehicles stopped briefly at the scene and then left,” said Sheriff Ken J. Mascara. “We are now asking the public to help us try and identify and locate these vehicles and their drivers.”

Sheriff Mascara says one vehicle was described as a newer model blue, 4-door car. The other was described as being a red or burgundy car.

“The blue car was described as the one that hit Mr. Bicalho, but both were said to have stopped, checked on the victim, and then quickly left the scene, driving south on NW Airoso,” Mascara said. “Investigators will be recovering video from surveillance cameras in the area, but we need the public’s help in bringing closure to this family.”

Sheriff Mascara says Bicalho, a native of Brazil, was visiting Port St. Lucie for the holiday.

If you have information about the vehicles or drivers involved in this incident, please call 911 or 772-465-5770. You can also report an anonymous tip on the Sheriff’s Office website or through Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at www.tcwatch.org or by calling (800) 273-8477.