Lynn Hammer: Missing Port St. Lucie woman found safe

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - UPDATE: Port St. Lucie police said Lynn Hammer was found safe Friday morning.

------------

EARLIER STORY:

Port St. Lucie police are looking for a missing 68-year-old woman.

Lynn Hammer was last seen by her husband Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

Hammer is about 5 feet 3 inches tall weighing 120 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said left her house to go shopping in Martin County and no one has heard from her since. She left in a white Lexus with Florida tag GRFV45.

Anyone who comes in contact with Hammer is asked to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001.