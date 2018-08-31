Judge sentences Port St. Lucie man to 14 years in prison for child pornography

WPTV Webteam
12:41 PM, Aug 31, 2018
AP GraphicsBank
Copyright Associated Press

A judge has sentenced Donald Rowley of Port St. Lucie to 14 years in prison for possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Once the 62-year-old serves his sentence, he will face a lifetime of supervised release.

The government said Rowley used a peer-2-peer internet network to search for, receive and share child pornography and investigators found computers with more than 450 videos of child porn.

A news release from the government said Rowley had previously pleaded guilty to committing a sex offense involving two young girls in 1988, in Maryland.
 
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top