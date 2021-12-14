Gold Star mother, recipient of home donation arrested on charges of stealing from American Gold Star Mothers

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A now former Treasurer for the American Gold Star Mothers’ Florida chapter is out of jail after being arrested on charges of stealing money from the organization.

It serves families who have lost a loved one serving our country.

Lisa Heintz is charged with felony third degree grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Heintz is a Gold Star mother and in March, was given a mortgage-free home donation as a result of her sacrifice. The City of Port St. Lucie and a home builder helped make the donation happen.

In March, Heintz told WPTV, “When I walk in that front door, he’s there hugging me because that home was built and donated to us because of him,” Heintz said.

That makes it harder for Joann Maitland to grasp the allegations. Maitland is the President of American Gold Star Mothers.

“It’s an unfortunate and heartbreaking situation for both the Heintz family and American Gold Star Mothers,” Maitland said.

In a police report, Maitland told police that she got an alert in October from Wells Fargo, saying their organization’s bank account had been overdrawn.

The report says the Maitland asked Heintz about the lack of funds, to which the report says Heintz replied that the alert was “spam.”

However, the report says Maitland followed up with the bank. A review of charges to the account revealed more than $4,300 in unauthorized charges, which the report said Heintz knew she was not authorized to make.

Heintz turned herself into the St. Lucie County jail Friday and posted a $10,000 bond.

Heintz declined to comment on the allegations.

Maitland said while the alleged theft is concerning, she is also concerned for Heintz’s well-being. “It's the first question that comes to mind. It’s the sheer fact of how? Why? The difficulties she may or may not have been facing,” Maitland said.

Maitland says the money they raise is supposed to be used to support others in need.

“The money goes to helping veterans and helping other gold star families,” Maitland said.

She hopes people will continue to support their group that relies on donations. They hope to recoup their losses to keep helping area families.