Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Family of 4 and dog escape house fire in Port St. Lucie

Cause of fire under investigation
house fire port st lucie Sept 26 2023.png
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Lucie County Fire District
Crews respond to house fire in Port St. Lucie, Fla. on Sept. 26, 2023.
house fire port st lucie Sept 26 2023.png
Posted at 2:27 PM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 15:45:09-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Four people and a dog were able to get escape safely after their Port St. Lucie home went up in flames overnight.

The incident happened at around 1:41 a.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Northwest Sheffield Circle.

St. Lucie County Fire District dispatched several crews to the home for a reported a residential structure fire.

Port St. Lucie home engulfed in flames on Sept. 26 2023.png
Fire rescue extinguishes Port St. Lucie, Fla. home engulfed in flames on Sept. 26, 2023.

Rescue crews said the four occupants and the dog safely exited the home before they arrived. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7