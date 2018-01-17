Early-morning SWAT training awakens concerned Port St. Lucie residents

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Some concerned Port St. Lucie residents said they woke up Wednesday morning to explosions.

Police tell WPTV that a SWAT team is doing training in the city, which caused the ruckus. No one is in danger.

A spokesperson for the Port St. Lucie Police Department said the SWAT team has a long training day ahead, so they started before sunrise.

Police said they also didn't want to interrupt traffic during rush hour.

One resident, who said they live on Cameo Boulevard, posted on social media that they heard a loud boom around 4 a.m., while some heard blasts north of Crosstown Parkway.

Video posted to the SLC Scanner Facebook page showed a heavy presence on the corner of Bayshore Boulevard and Crosstown Parkway around 5 a.m. with the road block off.